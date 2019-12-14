MACON, Ga. — Some kids in Macon got a chance to celebrate an early Christmas on Saturday morning.

The Bibb County Sheriffs Office held its 6th Annual Santa in the Park.

Kids ages four to 14 came by the Elaine Lucas Senior Center to pick out a present from a room filled with toys of all kinds.

The gifts were handed out on a first come first serve basis, all for free. Santa Claus also made an appearance for kids to snap a photo with.

Major Tonnie Williams with the Bibb County Sheriff's Office says this event helps take away some of the burden that the holidays can bring.

"Everybody doesn't have the means to be able to obtain, or to get," Williams said. "So we stand in the gap to be able to assist them and provide some of those opportunities."

Organizers for the event say about 500 toys found new homes.

