Major shipping companies expect holiday package delays due to winter weather

ShipMatrix, a company that tracks packages, reports more than 1 million orders will most likely not arrive by Christmas due to delays caused by the arctic weather.

Example video title will go here for this video

ATLANTA — If you're waiting for a package to be delivered for the holidays, you're not alone.

Major companies, including UPS and FedEx, are warning of likely delivery delays as the wintry weather hits the nation. They tell 11Alive they're prioritizing crew safety over speed.

Many of us are hoping to have our Christmas trees surrounded by gifts, but that may not happen thanks to mother nature. The winter weather is hitting shipping distribution hubs and roads, making it harder for drivers to get packages to you.

The holidays are always a busy time for shipping companies, and Efobi Ogonna, a former longtime delivery driver, knows that firsthand.

“It was hectic," Ogonna said.

Ogonna worked as a UPS driver and also sorted packages. As many people would likely expect, he explained that Christmas time is the busiest time of the year for the shipping industry.

That's why he knew to place holiday orders early.

“It’s good to plan ahead and also to make sure that you get it when you need it," Ogonna said.

However, many people aren't getting their packages when they need them.

ShipMatrix, a company that tracks packages, reports more than 1 million orders will most likely not arrive by Christmas due to delays caused by the weather.

Did you order packages for the holidays?

ShipMatrix, a company that tracks packages, reports more than one million packages will most likely not arrive by Christmas due to delays caused by the wintry weather.@11AliveNews — Dawn White (@DawnWhiteNews) December 24, 2022

Ogonna said that with the ongoing shipping delays, he had to get his gifts the old-fashioned way -- in the stores.

With many Georgians wondering when their packages may arrive, FedEx posted on its website:

“Potential delays are possible for package deliveries across the U.S. with a delivery commitment of Friday, December 23 and Saturday, December 24. FedEx is committed to provide service to the best of our ability.”

Amazon spokesperson Barbara Agrait sent 11Alive a statement about the delays:

“We understand this may be disruptive, especially during the holiday season and are doing everything we can to minimize the impact. We’ll continue monitoring the weather and will adjust our operations to get customers their packages as soon as it’s safe to do so.”