ANDERSONVILLE, Ga. — On Memorial Day, we remember those that made the ultimate sacrifice for our country.

People around Central Georgia paid their respects in different ways, some on social media, some in-person and some through musical talent.

ANDERSONVILLE NATIONAL HISTORIC SITE

The Andersonville National Historic Site joined 30 other National Parks across the country to host a commemoration on social media.

The site live streamed 'Taps' on their Facebook page at 3 p.m. on Monday, followed by the National Moment of Remembrance.

The rest of the events across the nation started at 8 a.m. and will continue through Monday evening.

You can find the whole schedule here.

CARL VINSON VA MEDICAL CENTER

The Carl Vinson VA Medical Center in Dublin also headed online for its Memorial Day ceremony.

The center posted a recorded ceremony on their Facebook page and on YouTube.

The ceremony included different speakers, including our own Suzanne Lawler.

There was also a wreath laying at the World War I Honor Roll Memorial in downtown Dublin.

You can find the full video here.

WARNER ROBINS

Dozens of people lined up at the Russell Parkway Bridge over Interstate 75 Monday morning.

All of them held American flags to commemorate Memorial Day and remember fallen servicemen and women.

Cars could be heard honking as they passed by on the highway below. The event started at 10 a.m.

JULIETTE

Juliette resident Jan Collins-Free commemorated the day by playing 'Taps' at 3 p.m.

