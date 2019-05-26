JOHNSON COUNTY, Ga. — Over Memorial Day weekend, people find many different ways to remember our fallen troops. One Central Georgia family put up more than two dozen flags on their farm.

Down the rural roads of Johnson County, you'll find Stanley Farms.

"I'm 67, I've been here for 67 years, I'm going to finish it on out right here," Stuart Stanley said.

Not only has the farm been in Stuart's life for decades, the farm has been in Stuart's family for generations.

"I'm actually the fourth generation, my family has been farming this farm since the 1880s," Stuart said.

Stanley Farms sits on 600 acres of land, so one day Stuart and his wife, Jane, decided to add a patriotic touch.

"See [I] just got to put them up, but they are Jane's idea," Stuart said.

Jane says when she taught school, patriotism was always her classroom th eme because of her close ties to a veteran.

"My grandfather has fought in World War I, and I just like to celebrate patriotism and the fallen soldiers and honor them any way we can," Jane said.

26 flags stretch from Highway 319 to Chan Stanley Road.

"We actually started on the Fourth of July, and we figured we will bring in Memorial Day, Flag Day, and bring that all with it too," Jane said.

But it's the flag atop the irrigation system along Highway 319 that got people who drove by talking.

"It is always people riding by, blowing the horn, Facebook, Facebook, the one on the irrigation system has been everywhere," Stuart said.

Despite all the attention, Stuart hopes people take away one thing.

"It's that symbol, that symbol of freedom," he said.

It's also a reminder of why we honor our fallen service men and women. The Stanleys say they plan to add more flags to their farm in the future.