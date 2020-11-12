A menorah was installed in a new plaza on West Hancock Street.

MILLEDGEVILLE, Ga. — The first night of Hanukkah began Thursday, and people in Milledgeville embraced a new tradition. They recognized the start of the Jewish holiday of Hanukkah.

Allison Bloodworth started the fundraising efforts to purchase and place the 9-foot menorah downtown. As part of a relatively-small Jewish population in Milledgeville, Bloodworth says it was important to show support for all people, and the community support has meant everything.

"I have gotten emails and messages on social media from people that I don't know thanking me for showcasing the diversity in our area, which is so important -- there's so much more to middle Georgia and Milledgeville than meets the eye," Bloodworth said.

Rabbi Aaron Rubenstein from Congregation Sha'arey Israel oversaw the menorah lighting.