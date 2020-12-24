The Cottages at Woodland Terrace kicked off their Christmas festivities with a holiday decorations contest for the people who live there.

MILLEDGEVILLE, Ga. — As Christmas Day approaches, one Milledgeville retirement community wanted to do their part in getting people into the holiday spirit.

The Cottages at Woodland Terrace kicked off their Christmas festivities with a holiday decorations contest for the people who live there. The residents were challenged to see who could decorate their front yard best, with members of the assisted-living community choosing the winners.

The judges were treated to a holiday hayride! They rode around the campus on a specially-built float with hay bales for seating, visiting all 68 homes in order to make a decision for the best decorations. On the float, residents waved to their friends as they passed by all of the yards.

After the hayride, residents enjoyed hot chocolate as they gathered around the fireplace and Christmas tree in the Cottages' living room. The votes were counted, various yard decorations were discussed, and a fun time was had by all.

