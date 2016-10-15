Netherworld haunted house opens for the Halloween season Friday

Stone Mountain's famed frightening experience is celebrating its 25th year in operation.

STONE MOUNTAIN, Ga. — Stone Mountain's famed Netherworld haunted house opens Friday for the start of the Halloween season, as it celebrates its 25th year in operation.

The haunted house features two themes this year, one centered around an "invasion of hideous creatures from the Netherworld" titled, "Rise of the Netherspawn." The other, titled "Return to Planet X," is sci-fi horror-themed.

There is not a mask requirement for the experience, though Netherworld notes that "all guests are strongly encouraged to mask up." Masks are however required for the gift shop and other common areas.

Employees will be masked, and many performers will be wearing protective masks under their costume masks, according to Netherworld.

The haunted house says it has also increased airflow and will have handwashing/sanitizing stations readily available.

Netherworld notes: "Gone from the 2020 protocols are temperature screenings and very strict social distancing. All of this of course is subject to change if outside forces (such as the spread of the virus or state mandates) deem it necessary."

Entry into the haunted house will be timed, with half-hour timeslots available when you purchase your ticket.

General admission tickets go for $25, while speedpass tickets are $50. For more ticket information, you can visit the Netherworld ticketing site.

Located at 1313 Netherworld Way in Stone Mountain, the haunted house will be open 7 p.m.-11 p.m. this weekend.

It will be open throughout October as follows:

Oct. 1-2, 7 p.m.-midnight

Oct. 3, 7 p.m.-11 p.m.

Oct. 6-7, 7 p.m.-10:30 p.m.

Oct. 8-9, 7 p.m.-midnight

Oct. 10, 7 p.m.-11 p.m.

Oct. 12-14, 7 p.m.-10:30 p.m.

Oct. 15-16, 7 p.m.-midnight

Oct. 17, 7 p.m.-11 p.m.

Oct. 19-21, 7 p.m.-10:30 p.m.

Oct. 22-23, 7 p.m.-midnight

Oct. 24, 7 p.m.-11 p.m.

Oct. 25-28, 7 p.m.-10:30 p.m.

Oct. 29-30, 7 p.m.-midnight

Oct. 31, 7 p.m.-11 p.m.