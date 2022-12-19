Check out these adorable little ones ready for the holidays!

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — It’s that time of year again: the time for cute babies dressed up for the holidays!
The nurses at Saint Francis Hospital-Memphis celebrated the season with a Christmas-themed photo shoot with their NICU newborns.
“The birth of a baby is already a memorable time for families, but we wanted to add to the experience by giving parents the chance to get some special photos that will serve as a keepsake and fun, sweet memory,” said Kerry Thompson, a NICU nurse at Saint Francis who helped choose props and created the background for the photo shoot. “We do something similar for other holidays, such as Halloween and Valentine’s Day,” she added.
Baptist Women’s Hospital celebrated Christmas a little early as Santa Claus and Mrs. Claus paid a visit to the NICU Sunday, Dec. 18, 2022.
The newborns were donning their holiday apparel for the special visit.
If you are interested in donating to Baptist Women’s NICU, learn more at https://bmhgiving.org/.