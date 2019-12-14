MACON, Ga. — Ever year millions of Americans come together to remember those who have served our country by placing wreaths on their graves.

On Saturday morning, Riverside cemetery participated in National Wreaths Across America Day.

Over 100 people gathered to place a wreath at every veteran's grave.

People in the community could sponsor a wreath for $15, attend a ceremony, and volunteer to lay wreaths at graves.

Len Strozier from Omega Mapping Resources was the keynote speaker and he says he feels honored to be a part of the ceremony.

"What an honor to remember all these who passed away; many in service of our country," Strozier. "It is a tremendous honor to do this, to stand here and kind of bring the whole scope of the morning together.'

The goal was to have a wreath placed at every Veteran's grave.

In 2018 nearly 1.8 million veteran wreaths were placed on headstones at over 1,600 cemeteries across the country, Historic Riverside Cemetery and Conservancy says.

MORE RELATED HEADLINES

