New report reveals each state's most-searched phobia

YourLocalSecurity.com plugged data from its 2020 report into Google Trends and reviewed the search volume over the past year to determine the list.
INDIANAPOLIS — What are Hoosiers most afraid of?

YourLocalSecurity.com plugged data from its 2020 report into Google Trends and reviewed the search volume over the past year to determine the most searched phobia in each state.

According to the home security website, Hoosiers are most afraid of water, which was also the most searched phobia in Kentucky, Louisiana, Michigan, North Carolina, Oregon and Pennsylvania.

You might be surprised to know that neither heights, spiders or public speaking rank as the top fear nationwide: "Fear of failure" was the top search in 10 states.

"Fear of failure" ranks ahead of blood, spider, water and other phobias as the top search in most states in 2021.

YourLocalSecurity.com is also asking people to face their fears for a chance to win $1,031 as their next "courage consultant."

Click here to submit an application to share your fear, why you want to face it and why you should be chosen. Applications close Nov. 8 at 2 p.m. ET.

YourLocalSecurity.com, partner of SafeStreets, aims to provide the security tools and information needed to build a safer home environment.

