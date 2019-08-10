MACON, Ga. — It's never too early to start putting up your Christmas decorations, especially if you're getting ready for the Main Street Christmas Light Extravaganza.

Bryan Nichols started stringing trees with lights in downtown Macon on Oct. 1 in anticipation for the event.

"With well over half a million lights, it's going to take a while to string up all these trees and get ready for the show," Nichols said.

This will be the extravaganza's third year bringing the holiday spirit to downtown Macon. This year, Nichols says the light display will be more interactive than ever before.

"Kids will be able to walk up and push buttons and make trees change colors," Nichols said. "We also got some singing Christmas trees. They'll have faces that will be singing the songs."

The almost month long light show will also use projectors and synchronize live with a Macon Pops orchestra performance.

The show is presented by Northway Church, in addition to the Knight Foundation, the Peyton Anderson Foundation, and a Downtown Challenge grant.

The Christmas extravaganza will kick off Nov. 29 and continue on until Jan. 3.

