If you've got the stomach for it, you can visit the spookiest city in America right here in Georgia.

Famous for its mix of Southern charm and hair-raising history, Yelp has named Savannah the single most-haunted city in all of America.

The travel site released its list earlier this week, with the coastal Georgia city beating out other locales such as New Orleans, Fort Collins, Colo., Santa Cruz, Calif. and Las Vegas for the top spot.

Yelp said it determined the most haunted cities by "the percentage of reviews that contain words associated with haunted places, like 'ghost,' 'haunt,' and 'creepy,'" while excluding specific businesses in the haunted house category.

Savannah's ghost tours are a must-do attraction, with both walking tours and trolleys that guide visitors through the haunted history of various buildings and sites.

According to Savannah's tourism website, if you want to visit the single most-haunted spot in America's most-haunted city, you'll want to see the Hamilton-Turner Inn, made famous by "Midnight in the Garden of Good and Evil."

"Paranormal activities inside the inn include the sounds of children laughing, billiard balls rolling around on the upper floors and sightings of a strange, cigar-smoking man sitting on the roof," the tourism website says.

Other haunted pots in Savannah include the Marshall House hotel,the 17 Hundred 90 Inn and Restaurant, The Pirate's House restaurant, the Kehoe House and Moon River Brewing Co.





