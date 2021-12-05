South Carolina prosecutor lets people trade toys for community service

The offer is available for people in programs such as pretrial intervention, drug court, and veterans court.

GREENWOOD, S.C. — A South Carolina prosecutor is again giving people a chance to get out of a little trouble this Christmas season by donating a new toy to needy children.

Eighth Circuit Solicitor David Stumbo told The Index-Journal of Greenwood that the program knocks off some community service time. Stumbo says it teaches the mostly first-time offenders how to be givers and not takers.

The offer is available for people in programs such as pretrial intervention, drug court, and veterans court. Bicycles, action figures, board games, sports equipment, and stuffed animals are already crowding offices.