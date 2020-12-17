Shaq hands out holiday gifts to children at drive-through event in metro Atlanta

Shaq visited the Henry County Schools Learning and Support Center on Wednesday.

HENRY COUNTY, Ga. — He may be known for his skills on the basketball court, but Shaquille O'Neal is scoring major points in other ways to help communities in metro Atlanta

His latest act of kindness includes providing more than 800 children with gifts just in time for the holidays.

Shaq visited the Henry County Schools Learning and Support Center on Wednesday.

According to a news release, it's the 19th year "Shaq-A-Claus" has delivered presents to children, but this year's event looks different due to the coronavirus.

Shaq, along with his partners, decided to do a drive-through event. Outside of the gifts, there were prizes and a DJ.

“I’ve always tried to do my part in the community where I live at, and this is my little town here in McDonough, Georgia, so I always want to take care all the kids," he said. "All the kids in McDonough know Uncle Shaq, and I try to come around Easter, birthdays and, you know, every major holiday.”

Shaq-A-Claus event 2020 1/6

2/6

3/6

4/6

5/6

6/6 1 / 6

Shaq said the event idea was created by his mom years ago.

"She went to the Boys and Girls Club and she called me and said, 'baby I need to buy some toys for some kids,'" he explained.

He said there were about 500 kids that needed items that year, so he and friends loaded up some trucks full of gifts to deliver.

The former NBA star is known for giving back to the community and the COVID-19 pandemic hasn't stopped him.

A few months ago, Shaq surprised a group of students from the The Boys & Girls Clubs of America, when he popped up during their virtual video call from his Atlanta home.

"I just like making kids happy," Shaq explained Wednesday. "I just like making people smile."

Shaq said the Shaq-A-Claus event is done in other places as well, like Baton Rouge, Louisiana and New Jersey.