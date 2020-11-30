'The pandemic kind of changes everything': Jeffersonville Baptist Church gears up for Christmas season

Sunday, Nov. 29 marked the first Sunday of Advent where Christian churches prepare for the celebration of Christmas.

That's when Christian churches prepare for the celebration of Christmas. COVID-19 has caused many changes for the holiday season.

Pastor Daniel Wright started at Jeffersonville Baptist Church in January. As the new pastor, Wright says he came with new ideas.

"When a new pastor comes in, you get all these grand ideas on what you want to do and then the pandemic kind of changes everything, but there's some things that we're able to do and our people are really excited about it," he said.

Wright says he had to make adjustments this Christmas season, but there's still a lot in store.

The church is hosting a Christmas family supper, a special Christmas Eve worship service, and more.

"Beginning on December 1, every day leading up to Christmas Day, me and my wife and our family will read passages from the Jesus Storybook Bible for our community, so they can tune in on Facebook Live," he said.

His wife Laura Wright leads the children's ministry. She says the church is also helping with a Christmas backpack drive.

"Our WMU have partnered with the Georgia Baptist Convention and they put together these backpacks that have clothing, food, toiletries, toys, basically Christmas in a backpack, and that they send to different locations where children could really benefit from an extra gift there," she said.

The kids of the church will make Christmas cards to deliver to nursing homes. Originally, the plan was to visit nursing homes to sing Christmas carols.

Pastor Wright says people should spread positivity this year.