MACON, Ga. — It's the season of giving, and many of you are trying to do just that without breaking the bank.

DeMarla Lacell has been couponing for 15 years with no intention of ever stopping.

Lacell started saving coupons to stock up on items in her household at a very low cost.

"I started printing coupons online, I had coupons everywhere! Eventually, I finally found a way to get couponing down to a science," Lacell said.

She got so good at it that she started her own business called Coupons 2 Blessings, where she shops for businesses, teaches classes, and posts the latest deals.

Lacell says one of the best ways to save during the holidays is by couponing.

"There's apps out there that allow you to earn money by just walking in the store, and not only that, but by scanning receipts so you get your money back on the items things you purchased. That's the money you wind up using for the holidays, not your own," Lacell said.

Since April, Lacell says she has saved over $3,500 by couponing.

Financial advisor Sherri Goss says you can also save this year by creating a budget and sticking to it and shopping at low cost retailers.

"You can easily save 50% by choosing where you shop," Goss said, and if your budget is tight, use the skills you have to make things and give them out to people.