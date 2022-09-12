Triangle Arts Macon hosts Creative Christmas Show

They want people to come help them paint a 7x12 foot tall pair of wooden angel wings that were donated by a local artist named V.

MACON, Ga. — If you're still looking for that last minute gift, Triangle Arts Macon has a way for you to find something unique and have a little fun while you're there.

Their Creative Christmas Show will showcase art works from Triangle Arts creatives as well as items from several Central Georgia vendors.

"We do want you to come and be engaged. There will be refreshments and music and we just want you to come make merry with us," Market Manager for Triangle Arts Darlene Murphy said.

They also want people to come help them paint a 7x12 foot tall pair of wooden angel wings that were donated by a local artist named V.

"First of all Triangle is different from anything you've ever seen with the displays, with the vibe, the people and the welcoming attitude," Chief Creator Ric Geyer said.

He says during the show people can see a blacklight display, paint the angel wings, and see artwork.

On Saturday, he will also be opening ValKill Furniture which was founded and owned by Elenore Roosevelt in 1926.

He says the purpose of the company was to help unemployable people find work and now he is brining a larger workshop to Macon.

About eight years ago, Geyer purchased the trademark, and started working to build high quality, handmade furniture in the same style as Roosevelt's company.

He will officially open a ValKill furniture store on Saturday for people to commission made to order pieces.

Murphy says they want people to stop by as they work to bring something new to Macon.