WARNER ROBINS, Ga. — A Warner Robins family is looking to share their holiday tradition with the community.

The Rileys have a Christmas village that they've welcomed families to enjoy over the years, and the display continues to grow.

Clarence Riley says it takes about five days to get it all together. They unveil it Thanksgiving night.

"It's awesome because it keeps you wanting to do it every year. When you start thinking about how cumbersome it is to put it up and the joy that you get from seeing people stop by and enjoy it, if it wasn't heartfelt, then we probably wouldn't do it," Riley said.