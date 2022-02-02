Drop by Wesleyan College's Pierce Chapel, Thursday at 6 p.m. to celebrate Lunar New Year.

WARNER ROBINS, Ga. — People around the world and right here in Central Georgia are celebrating Lunar New Year.

We went to Warner Robins to see how one woman celebrates and learned how you can join in on the festivities.

During this time of the year, you might see red envelopes and red decorations. That's because it's Chinese New Year, also called Lunar New Year. It's a time for fun, family, and fortune.

This is the Year of the Tiger! If you were born in 1962, 1974, 1986, 1998, 2010, or 2022, you are a tiger.

"They are rich, loyal, and a power animal," Ling Ling Evans said, "So we love tigers. Everybody likes tigers!"

Evans is an elementary school teacher in Warner Robins. Every Lunar New Year, she makes dumplings with her family, "Because you make dumpling, and then you wrap together, tight. If it's not tight, it becomes loose. Tight means the whole family is together," Evans said.

She says this holiday is a time for sons and daughters to come home.

Evans said, "We have like a Chinese old saying, says, 'No matter if you're rich or poor, you got to go home for the New Year.'"

Parents give their children red envelopes, surprising them with an unknown amount of money, giving them good luck and good fortune.

Evans said, "If a rich family, you may get $100 or $120, or something!"

Nick Steneck with Wesleyan College's Confucius Institute says it's a family tradition to celebrate and be happy together.

"I sort of describe it as a combination of Christmas, Thanksgiving, and Fourth of July, all rolled into one," Steneck said.

When asked about her favorite part about the new year, Evans said, "Eat and meet friends."

Lunar New Year started on February 1, but in China, they celebrate for 15 days straight, so the festivities aren't over yet.