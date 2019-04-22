MACON, Ga. — It's easy to lose track of just how many water bottles and grocery bags we go through in a year, but on Earth Day Monday, some people are taking the opportunity to think more about the impact they're leaving on the environment around them.

"We do our best to walk instead of driving as much as possible," Abby Ozols said.

Abby and Adam Ozals say watching out for the earth is a serious matter.

"There are some reusable products that we've switched to. We use reusable water bottles," Abby said.

So we decided to look at five easy tips to help the earth.

1. Try carpooling. Earthday.org says you reduce your carbon footprint by one pound for every mile you don't drive.

2. Take a trip to Amerson River Park and help clean it up. The park recently came in second in the country for a national award.

3. Try to print less sheets of paper at work. Earthday.org says go digital or try two-sided printing.

4. Make sure to use reusable bags instead of plastic bags. That is another way you can help save the earth.

That's a step the Ozals take further.

"We use minimal paper towels, we switched our napkins, we don't even use, buy napkins anymore, we just have cloth napkins, and we just rewash those," the Ozols said.

5. Instead of using a water bottle, why not use a reusable cup? You can also use some ice and water right from your sink.

While people across the world celebrate Earth Day, the Ozols are hoping you'll try a few small changes to do your part.

"You should just leave the earth a better place than you left it, for our future children and our future people who are going to live here hopefully," Adam said.

Earth Day Macon-Bibb is hosting an event on Wednesday in Tattnall Square Park to celebrate the day. Click here for details.