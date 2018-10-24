Keep your feathered friends fed this Halloween season with some festive bird seed ornaments. Here's how to make them:
Materials:
1 packet unflavored gelatin
Light corn syrup
All-purpose flour
Cooking spray
Cookie cutters
Parchment paper
Drinking straws
Twine
Directions:
- Combine 1 packet of clear, unflavored gelatin with cup of water and stir.
- Add in 3 tablespoons of light corn syrup and ¾ cup of all-purpose flour and stir.
- Pour in 3 cups of bird seed and mix.
- Place cookies cutters on parchment paper. Coat inside of cookie cutters with cooking spray.
- Spoon in birdseed mixture and press into cutter using the back of a spoon also coated in cooking spray.
- Cut a drinking straw and poke into ornaments to create hanging holes.
- Allow to dry overnight.
- Gently press ornaments out of cookie cutters.
- String with twine and hang.
