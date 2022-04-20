About to turn 102 years old, Mary Jane Hastings has 29 grandchildren and soon-to-be 32 great-great-grandchildren.

HUNTERSVILLE, N.C. — If you ask soon-to-be-102-year-old Mary Jane Hastings if she's excited about her next big birthday milestone, she'll tell you: "Sure, but I don't understand the fuss."

Hastings, born May 7, 1920, has lived a very busy and active life, including raising eight children. Her family said she has always been involved in her community and various church activities.

About to turn 102 years old, Hastings has 29 grandchildren and soon-to-be 32 great-grandchildren.

"102 years old," Hasting said when asked how old she will be. "At least two years longer than I expected," she joked.

Back in the day, Hastings worked for Kodak, charged with taking care of the models. She even did some modeling work herself.

"It was fun for me," Hastings said. "I was in charge of girls that came from all over the world that were famous models. It was a fun time. I was a lucky girl."

Hastings worked for Kodak for about four years and then got married and quit her job. As she put it, "I never went back."

Hastings was only 69 years old when her husband died. She said his passing broke her. She wasn't sure how she was going to carry on, but she credits the love and support of her family.

"When I lost my husband, my life was pretty much gone," Hastings recalled. "But my children took over for me. I couldn't ask for more, or anymore love."

After the death of her husband, Hastings moved from her home in Florida back up to Rochester, New York, because that's where most of her adult children were living at the time.

There, her family said, she became extremely involved in community service and devoted all of her time to helping others.

Her daughter recalled Hastings volunteering at an independent living facility.

"We all laughed about it because they would all say 'Wait until you get to be my age,' and she was older than she was," her daughter joked.

Earlier this year, Hastings made the decision to move from New York down to Huntersville, North Carolina, to be closer to her children and grandchildren.

Hastings' family stressed how important it was for Hastings to remain independent. Even at 101 (almost 102) years old, Hastings lives in the independent living portion of Ridge Care Senior Living on Statesville Road in Huntersville, North Carolina, and still lives a very active life.

"She takes care of herself and dresses herself," her daughter said. "She still tells us when we do things wrong."

Hastings, unfortunately, had COVID-19 on her 100th birthday in 2020. She said she was the first person among her friends and family to catch the virus.

She was hospitalized for three weeks.

"Everything I seemed to get, I would get first," Hastings recalled.

Thankfully, Hastings quickly recovered from COVID-19 and said she's grateful she can spend time with her family again.

In just a few short weeks, her family and friends are set to gather at the Ridge Care Senior Living to celebrate her life.

"Why all of the excitement over me?" Hastings asked. "Because I didn't do anything. I didn't earn it. It just happened."

Despite her skepticism over the party, Hastings said she's still excited to spend time with some of her closest friends and family.

"But yes, I'll enjoy the party. Like cake and ice cream? It all sounds good," Hastings admitted.

When asked what she does every day that she thinks contributed to her living a long and prosperous life, Hastings said she prays.

"I say the rosary," Hastings said. "I pray. I do that every day."

Mary Jane Hastings is set to celebrate her 102nd birthday with her friends and family at the Ridge Care Senior Living on Saturday, May 6.

