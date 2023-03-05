'Immense gratitude to be able to be recognized' Circus comes to Warner Robins, surprises family

The Hicky family recieved a gift, and was called on stage to celebrate their 18th anniversary and served time in Air Force.

WARNER ROBINS, Ga. — The circus was in Warner Robins this weekend. Dusty's All Star Circus brought families in the International City clowns, acrobats and folks on unicycles. One family got a little bit more.

Megan Western went to the circus to show us the surprise they received.

"A few weeks ago I was looking for something for us to do on the anniversary of when we met," says Alan Hicky.

So when he saw that Dusty's Circus was coming to Warner Robins, he sent a message to their group asking for a small shoutout in one of the shows, but the family received a bigger surprise.

For Alan and Gloria Hicky's 18th anniversary, their family was brought on stage several times, given some gifts and saw a fun show.

The Circus Director Dusty Sadler, says he was honored to celebrate a military family.

Both of the Hicky's have served in the Air Force.

"I'm 25 years retired Air Force. I've been out about 10 years now. I met Gloria just as I retired and Gloria was just going in," says Alan.

Gloria is currently active duty at Robins Air Force Base, and the family has lived in the city for about 4 years.

The family says the experience was fun, and one they are forever appreciative of.

"It was overwhelming, I think it was immense gratitude to be able to be recognized among the community," says Gloria.

They and the rest of the audience enjoyed an interactive show. Alan says he most enjoyed the clown Mr. Rob. Throughout the show he called up children and adults to participate in some of his tricks.

Dusty says honoring military families is something he hopes to do more often, and for each of his shows to fill the audience with joy.

"They can go home with hopefully a lifetime of memories, and pictures. I really, I want people to be entertained, especially after what we just went through the last several years," says Dusty.