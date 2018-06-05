This story is told by Ray Borg. Ray is a professional MMA fighter from New Mexico. His son, Anthony, is 5 weeks old. A little over a week ago, doctors in New Mexico diagnosed his son with hydrocephalus, a disease that causes spinal fluid to collect in his brain.

Anthony was airlifted to Children's Hospital Colorado and has been undergoing treatment since. Ray and his wife have spent 24 hours a day in the hospital since the diagnosis. Ray is even putting off his career as an MMA fighter - canceling a fight down in Chile.

Ray said his son will hopefully be all right, but hydrocephalus is a disease that Anthony will carry with him the rest of his life. This is the family's story...

I never thought I would be that guy but my favorite thing about my son is every time I get to see his eyes. My son's name is Anthony Borg and he is 5 weeks old.

Hi, my name is Ray Borg. I'm a professional fighter out of Albuquerque, New Mexico. First-time father.

[Anthony] suffers from hydrocephalus.

I chose to get punched in the face for money for a career. I don't know... it's something that stuck into my heart and it's something I love to do.

I tell you what, fighting is 1,000 times easier than going through this.

[Anthony has had] two brain surgeries back to back.

"Anyone who complains about how hard life is or cries about not getting the new iPhone or new Xbox, I encourage you or some you know to spend 24 hours in a children's hospital."

Anybody who complains about how hard life is, or cries about not getting the new I phone or new x box etc. I encourage you or some one you know to spend 24 hours in a children’s hospital. You will realize quickly how good you have it compared to these children. — Ray Borg (@tazmexufc) April 25, 2018

I posted this tweet just because everyday me and my wife walked up and down these stairs, these elevators, down in the cafeteria we saw different children with different struggle, different obstacles. More than these children we saw distressed looks on these parents face. We knew we felt the same.

Just appreciate you get to breathe every day. You get to be on earth and have a choice to make your life better.

In my mind, now I'm fighting to show my son that as long as he's fighting I'm fighting with him.

