In their own words: Pediatric frontline workers reflect on their toughest year

"I used to be able to give a hug to a crying mom or a crying dad. I can’t safely do that now," said a Johns Hopkins All Children's nurse.

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — One year ago, most of us were enjoying our last week of "normal" and none of us even knew it.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention started ramping up guidelines and advice in March regarding the novel coronavirus.

On March 9, 2020, the CDC said in a tweet, " Local healthcare systems are preparing for the possibility of a #COVID19 outbreak in your community. You can too. Develop a plan for home-based actions."

The fear of the unknown was reaching pandemic proportions before the word "pandemic" became a household term.

No one knows that fear greater than the healthcare workers who had to face the coronavirus day in and day out in an effort to save lives.

Frontline healthcare staff members from Johns Hopkins All Children's Hospital reflected on this last year.

"How has this time been? It’s been difficult. I think it’s been difficult for everyone- living in fear, not only that I might get COVID but that I would give it to someone I love that wouldn’t be able to survive, " said Dr. Normaliz Rodriguez, an Emergency Center Physician.

Rodriguez said she's grateful she, her parents, and grandparents have all been vaccinated at this point.

"Soon we’ll all be able to hug each other, dance again, and be together again," she said.

Although, generally COVID-19 is a bigger threat to older patients, there are still some especially challenging aspects to facing a pandemic in the pediatric setting.

Taylor Eshleman, a registered nurse in the Pediatric ICU at Johns Hopkins All Children's Hospital said, "I’m looking forward to relaxing some of the visitation so we can have more than one family member at the bedside at the time. That’s been a really hard adjustment especially because our kiddos are end-of-life and/or very sick."

Eshleman has been a nurse for ten years and she found the pandemic especially impacted how she can emotionally support patients and families.

"I used to be able to give a hug to a crying mom or a crying dad, I can’t safely do that now. I have to use my words and they just have to know that I want to hug them but I can’t," she said.

Eshleman said the mask also adds a barrier between her and little kids which can be challenging for the young ones still learning how to talk.

She is, however, encouraged by the vaccine, grateful for her "work family" and looks forward to hugging friends.

Health care experts are still asking people to practice social distancing, wear masks, and continue frequent hand washing until we reach the day when the pandemic is officially over.