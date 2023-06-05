'It's part of history': Brits in Central Georgia watch King Charles III's coronation

Jeanette Francis, owner of the British Pantry and Tea Room, says Queen Elizabeth's coronation happened almost 70 years ago. She says it's a special day for them

CENTERVILLE, Ga. — Keep calm and carry on!

History is in the making as King Charles III's coronation makes him only the 40th person to be crowned ruler of the United Kingdom.

Worldwide, millions watched the first coronation in 70 years at home or at watch parties, including here in Central Georgia.

13WMAZ’s Jessica Cha was at the British Pantry and Tea Room in Centerville seeing how the British celebrate this day.

Some only get to see a coronation once in their life. Queen Elizabeth reigned for 70 years and now it's her son, King Charles' turn.

Owner Janette Francis says long live the King.

Francis says she was only seven when Queen Elizabeth had her coronation in 1953.

“Two thirds of the British people haven't seen a coronation before. All the young people are seeing it for the first time with all the glamor, and the glitter, and everything,” she says.

Francis says even though the monarchy doesn't have any ruling power, the royal family is still important to British culture.

"It came on at about 5 o'clock this morning. Typical British weather, it was raining,” she laughs. “Saw them going to Buckingham Palace and going to Westminster Abbey. Then I had to come here to work."

Francis was doing that to prepare for the coronation celebration they're having.

"Several people have asked us what we're going to do for the coronation, and so we came up with this idea. We've got 26 people coming,” she says.

It was a full house.

Folks who RSVP'd watched the coronation, ate a British feast, and took a British history quiz.

“There's just something wonderful, almost story book about what they're doing,” says Nancy Lee Cater.

She’s been coming to the British Pantry for six years and is passionate about British history.

“There's something about the pageantry and everything associated with the coronation. I just think it's really important and I love sharing this time with Jan,” Cater says.

Patti Bedford and her husband lived in England for four years and have been coming to the British Pantry for 13 years.

“It makes me think about the fun time that we had when we lived in England. I'm excited,” Bedford says. “Kind of sad for Charles that he had to wait so long to be king."

Francis says the celebration makes her emotional.

“It’s because it's part of history– because I'm British,” Francis says with teary eyes. “I've liked the monarchy. I've always respected it."