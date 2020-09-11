Two Central Georgia 'Jeopardy!' contestants remember Alex Trebek

Two Central Georgia women say they'll miss Alex Trebek, and look forward to seeing who will take the 'Jeopardy!' reigns next.

MACON, Ga. — As people around the world remember of TV great Alex Trebek, some Central Georgians are remembering the beloved 'Jeopardy!' host.

Mai Kulkarni and Mary Katz remember their brief encounters with Alex Trebek as 'Jeopardy!' contestants.

"I watched 'Jeopardy!' so long that I can't recall the first time. It's like carpet, wallpaper, or furniture in your childhood home -- it was just always there," Kulkarni said.

For Kulkarni, watching Jeopardy has been a routine since she was a child. She got to live out her dream of competing in fall of 2015.

"I'm sure you can see the entire whites around my eyes because it's a very deer in headlights moment, it's surreal," she said.

She says although contestants don't get to spend much time with host Alex Trebek on set, his on-air personality was something that he maintained through tapings.

"He had a very steady and calm presence, he was a constant," Kulkarni said.

Contestant Mary Katz said the same of the game-show host.

"He was just so professional, that man knew how to do his job amazingly well. He was so easy-going seemingly and smooth," Katz said.

Katz competed on the show in 1999 after winning a 13WMAZ contest. She made it through three shows before losing.

"It was surrealistic. I would have to remind myself every once in a while that there were millions of people watching me and that was kind of frightening, every time I remembered that," she said.

Both Kulkarni and Katz say Trebek's passing feels like the loss of a distant relative, but they know the show must go on, even without Alex Trebek.