GRAY, Ga. — The Jones County library began writing their new chapter in spring 2018.

"It took about a year, but now after this time we are ready to return the library back to its home," Jennifer Lautzenheiser, Director of Middle Georgia Regional Libraries, said.

RELATED: Jones County High School construction nears completion

The library will move back into its original location, but with a completely new theme.

"It truly is a new library for the future, I think people will be very excited when they walk through those doors," Lautzenheiser said.

Equipped with a new computer lab, kids center, and even senior center, but of course, equipped with books.

These books are currently in their temporary location next to Jones County Pre-K, but they need a new home.

"We have 33,000 books we need to relocate," Lautzenheiser said.

RELATED: New dog park coming to Jones County late spring

Library cards can check out a maximum of 50 items, and the library is asking people to come check out as many items as they're comfortable holding on to, and then return them when the new library opens the first week of April.

People who do so, will earn a keepsake.

"They will earn themselves their own button that says, 'I helped move Jones County Library," Lautzenheiser said.

Lautzenheiser says the support from the community has already been incredible, and she hopes people will continue to come in and check out books.

In order to check out books, you need to bring your library card, and if you don't have a card, bring a photo I.D. to get a new card.