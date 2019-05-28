EATONTON, Ga. — A Jones County teen is recovering in the hospital this week after nearly drowning over the weekend.

According to Putnam County Sheriff Howard Sills, it happened Saturday at Putnam Beach. He identified the 15-year-old swimmer as Ayden Burnett, of Haddock.

First responders took him to the Medical Center, Navicent Health where he is listed in stable condition.

Unfortunately, a handful of other people out on the water in Georgia this Memorial Day weekend did not survive.

RELATED: Perry man drowns in Lake Lanier

Two men died Saturday at Lake Lanier – one was from Perry. 31-year-old Reginald Whitehead drowned after falling off a jet ski. He was not wearing a life vest and could not swim.

RELATED: 'I’m still in disbelief': Georgia man mourns after friend drowns trying to save his father

The other was 61-year-old Michael Thompson, one of his relatives pulled him out of the water near his own boat dock.

On Monday, 34-year-old Jeremiah Israel of Jonesboro drowned at West Point Lake after trying to rescue his father from drowning.

RELATED: 6-year-old pulled from swimming pool dies at hospital

Also on Monday, a 6-year-old died at Scottish Rite in Atlanta after being found in a private swimming pool on Saturday night, and in Atlanta, a 19-year-old drowned during a pool party at an apartment complex.

RELATED: Summer Safety Guide | Ways to keep your kids safe and healthy this summer