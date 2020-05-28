ATLANTA — Members of Kappa Alpha Psi Fraternity Inc. came together while social distancing to show support to brother Benjamin Harrell (Alpha Theta ‘67).

Nearly 60 members of local alumni chapters stood outside of Harrell’s porch to uplift and honor his impact.

It was a gesture that came at the right time as Harrell, 73, is at home recovering from a rehabilitation surgery for a chronic condition.

Harrell's road to uniting with his brothers was rooted in the fact that he spent weeks in isolation due to COVID-19 safety measures. He was forced to stay in the hospital away from friends and family.

His son, Benjamin, who is also a member of Kappa Alpha Psi Fraternity Inc., said it nearly moved him to tears to see the legacy and bond of the organization come together in this way, despite of the looming concerns for the coronavirus pandemic.

“If it wasn’t for COVID-19, you wouldn’t see that demonstration of brothers. It was definitely 50 to 60 members here,” Benjamin Harrell told 11Alive. He said that more people came and sang the fraternity hymn.

“As a legacy, I am honored. The bond is different is for everyone, seeing years of memories and just people showing up and being there was incredible for me.”

