Camp Kudzu hosts event for families and kids with diabetes

Camp Kudzu is having their Kudzu One Day to educate families and kids with diabetes and spreading awareness in Central Georgia.

WARNER ROBINS, Ga. — Camp Kudzu is hosting their 1st Kudzu One Day event on Saturday from 10 a.m. - 4 p.m. at Green Acres Baptist Church in Warner Robins.

Families with kids that have type 1 diabetes and are insulin-dependent can register today on the Camp Kudzu website.

There will be educational classes with health experts, camp activities, and snacks and drinks provided.

Check-in time starts at 9:45 AM.

The day will start with Dr. Stephen Ponder who will speak to parents about diabetes education.

Then, Jessica Hutchins, a pediatric endocrinologist with Atrium Health Navicent Medical Center in Macon, will discuss diabetes and mental health.

While the parents are attending classes, the campers and their siblings will create arts and crafts, play camp games, and learn about diabetes.

Families and kids will participate in color wars and a snow cone social.

Camp Kudzu asks that families bring their own lunch food for the picnic.

If you have questions or want more information, you can contact Community Coordinator Caroline Tallman by email at caroline.tallman@campkudzu.org.