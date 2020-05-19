MACON, Ga. — Thanks to $1.3 million in SPLOST funds, parks at Lake Tobesofkee are set to see some changes.

A news release from Macon-Bibb County Public Affairs says Claystone, Arrowhead, and Sandy Beach parks will all get new guardhouses.

Crews will be building a new ranger station at Claystone Park to replace the trailers being used as housing offices.

Sandy Beach and Claystone Park will each have new restroom facilities.

The release says this is the start of the first phase of “major improvements” for Lake Tobesofkee's parks and the project is expected to take about six months.

“Lake Tobesofkee is a jewel for our county and region, attracting people from around the state and southeast to camp, swim, walk, bike, and more, and I’m so glad to see this work getting underway,” commissioner Joe Allen said. “With this work, we’re taking care of both visitors and employees, and I know with this and future improvements that even more people will want to enjoy what’s offered out here and revenue will increase.”

The county will have a ceremonial groundbreaking with an excavator on May 20 at 10:30 a.m. to celebrate the start of construction.

