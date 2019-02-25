At the Browndale Lodge in Hawkinsville, the Woodfin family is always ready to open their door.

The lodge, complete with three bedrooms, a den, a game room, a full kitchen and dining room, and a spacious back porch is just a small piece of their 2,500-acre land.

It's a place for fellowship and a way to enjoy the great outdoors.

RELATED: VERIFY: Yes, 'zombie deer' are spreading but the name is a bit of an exaggeration

"We teach canoeing, kayaking, fishing, hunting, archery and shotgun," said ministry director Kyle Woodfin.

Over the summer, they hold a five-week long camp for kids. Throughout the year, they're a place for retreats, family weekends, and office get togethers.

The Woodfin's mission is both physical and spiritual.

"Part of what we're doing is passing down the outdoor legacy because a lot of kids aren't getting those experiences anymore," Woodfin said. "Most importantly our desire is to pass the legacy of Jesus Christ down to kids."

RELATED: Jones County brothers win statewide coyote hunting competition for 2nd year

Kids also have turkey season to look forward to at the ministry in a couple of weeks.

"It's actually fun to work with children that [have] never had these experiences; they're a clean slate," Woodfin said.

A new skill isn't always easy, but like all good things, they take time just as it took time for Legacy Outdoor Ministries to find their home in the heart of Georgia.

For more information on their summer camps or retreats, head to their website here.