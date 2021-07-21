3-year-old leukemia patient surprised with his very own 'Publix Car'

After this very special surprise, Reese can now experience the joy of his Publix trips right at home.

ATLANTA — Way to go, Reese! His mom said the 3-year-old is quite a trooper as he is currently being treated for leukemia at Children’s Healthcare of Atlanta’s Aflac Cancer and Blood Disorder Center.

According to Edelman, a communications agency, Reese‘s favorite place to go in the world right now is none other than his local Publix.

Reese loves going to the market with his mother Amanda, who said he loves driving in his Publix shopping cart.

“Within the first 20 minutes of him waking up, on most days he is begging, ‘Please mommy, I want to drive the car. Please mommy!’" she said.

Unfortunately, Reese’s immune system is getting weaker from the chemotherapy, and it’s difficult for his family to take him many places, according to a release sent to 11Alive.

Reese’s bright smile inspired Publix associate Lacey White and when she discovered this, she knew she had to bring Publix to Reese.

“She ordered a green Little Tykes car and worked with printing services to get decals made like the ones on Publix’s kid carts. She worked with the marketing team to get Plato, the Publix mascot’s costume shipped to Reese’s local store overnight and then made the 8+ hour drive to meet with their Grocery Team Leader and surprise Reese at his home to hand deliver Reese’s new personal Publix car, green dinosaur cake, and a bound book of notes sent from Publix associates,” according to a release sent to 11Alive.