Since 1894, many of Macon's veterans have been laid to rest at the historic Linwood Cemetery

MACON, Ga. — For the past 20 years, Linwood Cemetery has celebrated Veterans Day with a ceremony.

Now due to the pandemic, the historic site is holding off on it's traditional celebration for those who fought to protect our country.

Despite that cancellation, Yolanda Latimore, president of the Macon Cemetery Preservation Corporation still wants to honor and recognize the many veterans who have been buried at Linwood.

"It's the least we can do," says Latimore. "These people were brave, especially the ones that have survived so we have to make sure that we thank them."

Linwood Cemetery was originally established in 1894 as a burial ground for members of Macon's Black community.

Since then, veterans from as far back as the Spanish-American War have been buried there.

The cemetery is also where Latimore's father and Korean veteran Monroe Jackson Jr. is buried.

"A lot of not only physical harm, but psychological effects that never go away," says Latimore. "It's very important to honor these kinds of people while they're living and those that have died."

In addition to Latimore's father, other well-known veterans like George Vining, Jerry B. Davis, and Rodney M. Davis are honored throughout Linwood's thirteen acres.