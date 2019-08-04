BYRON, Ga. — Easter may be a couple of weeks away, but one Macon church is paying it forward for the holiday.

Beulahland Bible church is using the acronym LOL, except instead of meaning 'laughing out loud,' it stands for 'loving out loud.'

Imagine showing up to the laundromat and having your clothes washed for free.

"Every week, I wash my husband's vest every week," Donella Manson said. "And then when they offered to dry my clothes, that really was a shock, but I appreciate that."

She has called Central Georgia home for years, but has never seen a church clean your clothes for free.

"If I knew this, I would've came down here earlier," Manson said.

Throughout this week, Beulahland Bible Church is giving back for Easter by hosting more than 20 events like "Laundry of Love."

"This year we just decided we wanted to get out of the box. We wanted to really expand our reach," said Pastor Carlos Kelly.

Kelly says this week, the church is giving out free gas, feeding the homeless, and even giving away free clothes.

"Sometimes it's the little things that we overlook that people need," Kelly said.

He says in three years, the church has served thousands of people allowing them to keep more cash in their wallet.

"I believe when I leave here, I'll take that $8-9 I was going to put in that machine and put it in the gas tank," Joseph Felton said.

Manson added, "It helps people out because everybody cannot afford it. You would be surprised people come in here and they would give their last [dollar] just to wash their clothes."

With a successful event under their belt, Kelly says the church has no plans to stop loving out loud.

"As a church, we have a heart for the community. We want to give, we want to serve, we want to do all we can to be a blessing so we just do not walk to walk it; we want to show it," Kelly said.

To see all of the church's planned Loving Out Loud projects for this week, click here.

