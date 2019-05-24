MACON, Ga. — Four of Macon-Bibb County's five public pools will open Memorial Day weekend.

According to a news release, the four will open Saturday, May 25, from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. before the full summer schedule begins on Tuesday, May 28.

Those four pools opening this weekend are:

Delores A. Brooks Community Center on Ocmulgee East Boulevard

Frank Johnson Community Center on Mercer University Drive

Memorial Park Community Center on Long Street

South Bibb Recreation Center on Houston Road

The Bloomfield Community Center on Lions Place will have a delayed opening this year. The date for that has not been announced yet.

The cost to get into the pools is $1, with an additional $1 to use the water slide at Delores Brooks.

The full summer schedule is as follows: Tuesday through Friday from 1-7 p.m. and Saturday from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.

