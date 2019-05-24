MACON, Ga. — Four of Macon-Bibb County's five public pools will open Memorial Day weekend.
According to a news release, the four will open Saturday, May 25, from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. before the full summer schedule begins on Tuesday, May 28.
Those four pools opening this weekend are:
- Delores A. Brooks Community Center on Ocmulgee East Boulevard
- Frank Johnson Community Center on Mercer University Drive
- Memorial Park Community Center on Long Street
- South Bibb Recreation Center on Houston Road
The Bloomfield Community Center on Lions Place will have a delayed opening this year. The date for that has not been announced yet.
The cost to get into the pools is $1, with an additional $1 to use the water slide at Delores Brooks.
The full summer schedule is as follows: Tuesday through Friday from 1-7 p.m. and Saturday from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.
