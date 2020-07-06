MACON, Ga. — As businesses start to re-open during the COVID-19 pandemic, some local churches are opting to bring people back inside to worship as well.

Piedmont Church in Macon welcomed their members back inside Sunday morning with with safety precautions in place.

The church spread chairs apart, had hand sanitizer stations, and did a deep cleaning of the building before they let people back inside.

Lead Pastor Chris Barbee says they believe gathering together is an important part of worshiping, but they aren't pressuring anyone to come back before they are ready.

"We want our people and our community to feel safe when they are here," Barbee said. "We are also having an online service as well at 10:30 a.m. for those that just do not feel like it's time yet -- or maybe they have preexisting conditions, or they are in that life stage that is still a little more at risk. So, we're trying to do everything we can to love people exactly where they are."

Piedmont Church is also taking reservations so folks can reserve their seats ahead of time. It's all in an effort to have as little person-to-person contact as possible.

