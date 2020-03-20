MACON, Ga. — COVID-19 has hit the bottom line for a lot of people in Central Georgia's service industries pretty hard.

At Macon salons, chairs that are usually full, are now sitting empty.

That could put some stylists out of a job.

Through our partnership with Mercer University's Center for Collaborative Journalism, Amyre Makupson, shows us two area salons that are working to make sure that doesn't happen.

"We're just trying to hold out and hope for the best at this point," Mitch Kersey, owner at Amanda Jane Salon, said.

Things have been looking very different lately at Amanda Jane Salon in Macon.

"We've had a lot people cancel, weddings to cancel because of churches closing, brides not able to get married," Kersey said.

Erica Cobey is the owner of EC Hair & Company in Macon. Her salon is feeling the impact of COVID-19, too.

"It's a little different, it's quieter," Cobey said.

Still, both salons are still operating with extra caution.

Jimmy Wesley Barnett is a stylist at EC Hair.

"We're following state and federal guidelines to make sure that we maintain a level of comfort and safety for our clients," Barnett said.

"We're wiping down stations and chairs every time a client leaves it," Kersey said.

"I have hand sanitizer, soap – antibacterial. We bleach the floors every single day. I wipe down every single chair after each use," Cobey said.

While it's fair to say neither salon wants to shut down their shop.

"I'm more concerned about us having to close and all of our stylists being without a job for a while because most of them are self employed," Kersey said.

Both say their clients' safety is a top priority

"I don't want the public to feel like it's a joke, it's something serious that's happening to people," Cobey said.



In light of everything that is going on, salons like EC Hair and Company, are asking that folks don't just walk in.

Make sure to make an appointment, that way they can be ready for you and sanitize in between.

Things are changing from hour to hour. Kersey at Amanda Jane says they decided to take things a step further, and come up with a plan to close normal business operations.

