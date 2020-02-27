MACON, Ga. — There's nothing quite like spending a night under the stars and with Daybreak's Macon Sleep Out event, you can camp out for a good cause.

During the Thursday event, people can sleep in solidarity with people dealing with homelessness.

According to the U.S. Inter-agency Council for Homelessness, over 10,000 people are homeless on any given day.

The Daybreak Day Resource Center hopes to change those statistics for homeless people in Macon.

The Macon Sleep Out invites people to bring their tents out and gather around the fire to help raise money for the center.

"People just have such a good time when they come together like this," says musician and Daybreak supporter Chuck Leavell. "They bring some guitars, sing songs. They celebrate life and that's a good thing to do."

Leavell has worked alongside Daybreak to help the homeless for four years.

"You go to all these different cities across the country, homelessness is a problem every where," says Leavell. "But I can tell you that Macon, Ga. and the Daybreak organization handle it better than anywhere I've ever seen."

The sleep out begins at 6 p.m. on Thursday and goes all night into Friday morning. During the event, dinner and breakfast will be provided.

Money raised during the event goes towards helping Macon's homeless.

"It's not just about giving them a hot meal or a chance to clean up," says Leavell. "It's about trying to get them a resume for a job and to get them away from being homeless."

If you would like to register for the sleep out or donate, visit Daybreak's website.

RELATED: Amerson River Park reopens after flooding

RELATED: VERIFY: Can buying a hands-free device get you out of a citation?

STAY ALERT | Download our FREE app now to receive breaking news and weather alerts. You can find the app on the Apple Store and Google Play.

STAY UPDATED | Click here to subscribe to our Midday Minute newsletter and receive the latest headlines and information in your inbox every day.

Have a news tip? Email news@13wmaz.com, or visit our Facebook page.