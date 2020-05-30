MACON, Ga. — Saturday morning, Central Georgians throughout Macon ventured out to volunteer and better their community.

At Beulahland Bible Church, three local organizations banded together to provide the neighborhood with groceries and free COVID-19 testing.

Beulahland, the Community Church of God, and the Community Empowerment Center were able to provide testing to over 500 people.

"We're really just trying to do all that we can," Beulahland pastor Carlos Kelly said. "We've been giving food out, but to combat this coronavirus we feel that we have to do something and testing was the obvious option."

All three organizations felt it was a necessity to make sure everyone gets access to coronavirus testing.

They were also able to send over 800 families home with food.

In East Macon, the Triple Crown Lounge decided to provide comfort food to essential workers and anyone in need of a hot meal.

The lounge opened in January before closing it's doors for COVID-19.

Despite all that, workers still wanted to show appreciation for everyone working on the front lines of the pandemic.

"We wanted to let all of our essential workers know that we really appreciate them for an outstanding job during this pandemic," manager Johnny Roquemore said. "Their efforts didn't go by unappreciated."

At World Changers Church of Macon, all three of Macon's Rotary Clubs came out to feed their fellow Central Georgians.

Through a grant from Rotary International, the clubs partnered with the Middle Georgia Community Food Bank to purchase 25,000 pounds of food.

Dana Park, president of Macon North Rotary, says that they intend to send over 1,000 people home with groceries.

"With the pandemic and things being closed and shelves being emptied there are so many people in need," Park said. "It's just so important to help those in need and keep Rotary out there."

The Middle Georgia Community Food Bank plans to hold another community wide food drive next Saturday, June 6, from 11 to 2 pm.

Food will be distributed at five locations throughout Macon including Bibb Mount Zion Baptist Church, World Changers Church of Macon, Community Church of God, Shurling Plaza, and Central High School.

