Pedestrian killed while walking on I-475 northbound overpass over Eisenhower Parkway

MACON, Ga. — A man is dead after being hit on Eisenhower Parkway in Macon on Saturday, according to a press release from the Bibb County Sheriff's Office.

They say it happened just before 11:00 p.m. on I-475 northbound overpass over Eisenhower Parkway.

A 19-year-old Sparta man driving a Ford Mustang on I-475 northbound at Eisenhower Parkway when he hit a 37-year-old man walking in the roadway.

The pedestrian was pronounced dead on the scene by Coroner Leon Jones.

No one else was hurt in the collision.

The man's next of kin have not yet been notified.