For some, a mani-pedi can help make you feel refreshed and like a whole new woman!

That's exactly the experience Merle Norman Day Spa wanted their United in Pink clients to feel when they came into the store Tuesday.

Nicole Butler met up with a breast cancer patient to talk about her journey and what a little pampering means to her.

35 ladies came in to be pampered at Merle Norman Day Spa, but there's one thing they all have in common -- they are all breast cancer survivors.

Nikita Turner remembers the day 6 months ago when she went in for what seemed like a normal doctor's appointment.

"When she sent me to go do my mammogram early, they detected a small mass in my left breast," she says, turning her life upside down.

"It was very shocking. I mean, it just really changed my life, it really did, it changed me mentally, physically, and emotionally," Turner says.

With the stress her body goes through on a daily basis, plus 6 kids at home, it can be hard to take time for herself, so Turner decided to take the day to sit back and get pampered.

"To be able to come and have some 'me time,' to be able to let go and be able to relax and someone do something for me to make me feel better about myself," she says.

From a foot soak to bubble mask and getting their makeup done, owner of Merle Noman Day Spa Linda Brambila says they are pulling out all of the stops to give these ladies a day of relaxation.

"It really inspires me to see these women who are going through adversity and still have faith to put one foot in front of the other and keep going, and we just really have found that this a way we can touch people's souls," Brambila says.

Turner says she also felt empowered to be surrounded by so many survivors.

"We are united. We've all been through this and we've all had to go through it in our own special way, but at the end of the day, we all are one and we are all each other's sisters," she says.

The spa day was all free for the patients, and Brambila says she wants to continue this tradition to help even more patients through this hard time in their lives.

© 2018 WMAZ