SAN ANTONIO — A San Antonio man and his girlfriend's daughter are going viral for their singing and they could be headed for a big payday.

Michael Carey and little Lyric are singing the Elvis classic "Can't Help Falling in Love." The little girl has Down syndrome.

Carey submitted the video with the title "Down Syndrome Abilities" to World's Greatest Videos, a San Antonio-based company. The entry won $3,000 and the company said it's been viewed more then five million times around the world. They're eligible for a $1 million grand prize, which will be announced in December.

Lyric's mother, Tabatha O’Connor, has stage 4 colorectal cancer. Her current treatments are just buying her time with her daughter and Michael, the company said.

World's Greatest Videos

“I was so excited when I heard my video won!” Michael said in a release. “As you might imagine, Tabatha’s medical bills are extensive; and, as musicians, we try to live modestly. So, winning this $3,000 will allow us to do some fun things together. Every day is a precious gift.”

