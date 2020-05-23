MACON, Ga. — If you've been meaning to stock up on fresh produce, you are in luck!

After two months of construction, the Market Square North Macon will officially open Saturday.

The open air market will sell fruits, vegetables, homemade ice-cream, and other snacks in collaboration with local vendors like Lizella Melons.

Owner and musician JJ Weeks decided to renovate the New Forsyth Road lot along with some friends.

"We're excited. We don't know what to expect," says Weeks. "We'll have some growing pains and we want the people to grow with us but it's going to be awesome."

In addition to food, Weeks wants Market Square to be a place where the community can come together to relax.

The lot also has a large green space and plenty of room for corn hole.

"We're really hoping to make this a place, when all this quarantine stuff is over, that can be a place where you come and hang out," says Weeks. "Enjoy some homemade ice cream and take some vegetables home with you."

To celebrate their grand opening on Saturday, Market Square will have live performances from Blake Turner, Ethan Payne, Rebecca Howell, and JJ Weeks himself.

Market Square officially opens for business at 10 am on Saturday, May 23. Musical performances will begin at 5 p.m.

Market Square can be found at 5468 New Forsyth Road in Macon.

