The nonprofit organization is hoping to sign up 100 mentors in 100 days.

MACON, Ga. — Big Brothers Big Sisters of the Heart of Georgia is on a mission to recruit 100 mentors in 100 days. The CEO and President explained that during the coronavirus pandemic the need for mentors has only grown.

"We just got to know each and other and after a few weeks we went to a baseball game," Cory Price said.

In July of 2017, Cory Price and Shane Flot united through Big Brothers Big Sisters of the Heart of Georgia, "And it was just wanting to have that opportunity to give back, and help out young youth, just to hopefully set a good example for him," Flot said.

Flot says growing up as a bit of an introvert gave him a jump-start with Cory because Cory reminded him of himself. Over the years, Flot has watched Cory open up to people and new experiences.

Wanya Reese: "Tell me some of the things you all do together."

Cory Price: "We cook, eat, talk about things, we go to the movies."

Thankfully, Cory has a mentor, and right now, Big Brothers Big Sisters is on a mission to get more mentors working with kids.

"We are at a critical period right now where we need more adult mentors to serve the hundreds of youth that are already processed and waiting for a mentor in our area," CEO and President of Big Brothers Big Sisters of the Heart of Georgia Betsy Fitzgerald said.

Fitzgerald says more than 100 kids need mentors, with counties like Bibb, Baldwin, and Peach needing the most help.

"It does not cost anything to become a mentor but you do have to go through the application process, training, as well as background checks so that we can ensure the safety of our youth," Fitzgerald said.