MACON, Ga. — Here is some good news for local book lovers!

After being closed for two months, the Middle Georgia Regional Libraries are planning to re-open their physical branches to the public Monday, June 15.

Now, the library experience will feel a little bit different for visitors.

All service stations will have Plexiglas dividers and staff will be wearing masks and gloves. Visitors are encouraged to wear masks as well.

There will be a limited amount of library computers with two-hour sessions and books will be quarantined for four days after being returned.

According to director Jennifer Lautzenheiser, the summer season is normally the busiest time for Middle Georgia Regional Libraries and staff are excited to invite the community back in.

"People who work in libraries do so because they want to make a difference and they care about people," says Lautzenheiser. "Even though we've been talking to them by phone and emailing them, just being able to see them in our facilities again, I think, will be fantastic."

The public libraries in Bibb, Crawford, Jones, Twiggs, and Wilkinson Counties are all reopening Monday along with libraries in Macon County except the Oglethorpe Branch.

Libraries in Bibb county will return to their normal hours, except for Washington Memorial Library which will be open from 10:30 a.m. to 6 p.m. from June 15-19.

For more information, check out Middle Georgia Regional Libraries website.

RELATED: Georgia Dept. of Education releases guidelines for K-12 schools to reopen

RELATED: University of Georgia set to start first phase of reopening

RELATED: Ocmulgee Mounds National Historical Park set to reopen

RELATED: 'Must meet 39 mandatory measures': Bars and nightclubs can choose to reopen Monday under strict guidelines

RELATED: Georgia bars and nightclubs can reopen next week

RELATED: Amusement parks in Georgia may reopen starting June 12

STAY ALERT | Download our FREE app now to receive breaking news and weather alerts. You can find the app on the Apple Store and Google Play.

STAY UPDATED | Click here to subscribe to our Midday Minute newsletter and receive the latest headlines and information in your inbox every day.

Have a news tip? Email news@13wmaz.com, or visit our Facebook page.