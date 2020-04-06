2020 is the year of Micro weddings, Zoom weddings, and more

Wedding Expert Kristin Kennedy is here to help navigate the changes in the wedding industry for 2020 and 2021.

ST. LOUIS — Wedding planners are busy whether it’s getting dates changed for clients or planning what's called a Micro Wedding for this year. Kristin Kennedy has planned hundreds of weddings in her career and has a lot of insight into the road ahead.

Kristin says that her biggest challenge as a wedding planner right now is handling the all the different emotions. Some of her clients have had to postpone their weddings twice already, so you have to help let them know that it is going to be OK and it will happen. It can also be difficult to find out the newest guidelines and to keep up with them.

Some weddings are still happening in 2020, and Kristin explains that a lot of them are small. Some people are getting married at the courthouse and then having a small gathering of their closest friends and family after. A few of Kristin’s clients have even had a wedding via Zoom.

Most clients are postponing the big party and having a small Micro Wedding. They will take the small ceremony they are having this year and plan to show it at the cocktail hour or at some part of the party next year. This way they can still have their photographer and videographer come and capture the day, at a safe social distance.

For 2021, Kristin says it will be busy! It is basically combining two wedding seasons into one. If you are open to it, she recommends looking at Friday and Sunday weddings for next year.

For more information visit kristinashleyevents.com.