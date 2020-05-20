FORSYTH, Ga. — If you've been itching to crack open a good book, the Monroe County Library is making it easier for you to check out your next read.

Now you can check out books and pick them up curbside from the library.

After re-opening, staff wanted to provide a more convenient way for people to access the library's books.

To place books on hold, you can go online or call the library. Then pull up to the Monroe County Library and call to let them know you've arrived.

A librarian will bring your books out to you and send you on your way.

"It's been a very pleasant experience," says librarian Kimberly Smothers-Clayton. "Everyone's been very happy to have the service back."

People living in Monroe county can also feel free to use the library's free WiFi at anytime.

Smothers-Clayton says that their internet access has a far reach and can be accessed from the parking lot across from the library.

While navigating through the pandemic, the Monroe County Library wants to continue to aide its community.

"It touches my heart because so many people are saying libraries are becoming obsolete," says Smothers-Clayton. "But in times like this, it really helps us and the community understand how important we really are."

In addition to curbside pick-up and free WiFi, the library is also providing drive-by arts and crafts projects.

Every Wednesday at 11 a.m., families can pick up a kid-friendly crafts package to take home.

The Monroe County Library can be found at 62 West Main Street in downtown Forsyth.

RELATED: Staying cool through the night, light rain possible

RELATED: New downtown Macon ramen bar gets ready for dine-in services

RELATED: Update: Some Central Georgia summer camps plan to open with safety precautions

FACTS NOT FEAR | At 13WMAZ, we’re focusing our news coverage on the facts and not the fear around the coronavirus. To see our full coverage, visit our site section here: www.13wmaz.com/Coronavirus.

STAY UPDATED | Click here to subscribe to our Midday Minute newsletter and receive the latest headlines and information in your inbox every day.

Have a news tip? Email news@13wmaz.com, or visit our Facebook page.