As Monroe County schools introduces new superintendent, they want to mix tradition with new additions

New superintendent Jim Finch is ready to make changes for Monroe County schools

FORSYTH, Ga. — The Monroe County School District start class on Tuesday as they welcome their new students for a new year. However, their students will not be the only new kids on the block.

Superintendent Jim Finch will start his 16th year in Monroe County. But this time around, he has a new job title: superintendent.

"We want to continue with being a leader in this middle Georgia area for a lot of things... for academics, athletics, arts, activities," Finch said. "We want to continue that vision of being able to offer a strong educational experience for each child."

Finch wants everyone to enjoy their experience in Monroe County Schools. In order to make sure that happens, Finch is ready to make improvements to help attract new families and staff.

"We're about to build a college and career academy, and we're about to have some other facilities go up," Finch said. "We're actually focusing on improving a lot of our facilities here which we think will in turn...improve the experience our students have."

Susan Little is starting her 11th year teaching at Mary Persons High School. She knows Finch as the former principal, but she believes in his skills as a leader.

"I've really gotten to see his leadership, and I'm excited that we'll bring some new things to Monroe County and some excitement," Little said. "[But I want to see them] also keep traditions of focusing on students, focusing on excellence. I think it'll be a little bit seamless in some ways where you bring some new stuff, but you don't lose what we've always been."

Little knows change lies ahead under Finch, but with his long tenure at Monroe County Schools, it'll be a time when additions and traditions mix. Tradition holds the value of the school and Little thinks that won't change for Monroe County schools.

"I think we're in a good place and I would love to elevate it. I think the sense of community that we have here...small town everyone's got the one team they're cheering for," Little said. "I love that sense of community and I feel like that will stay."